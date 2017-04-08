× Fort Smith House Fire Sends Multiple People To The Hospital

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–Six people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on the 1400 block of N. 35th Street, according to the Fort Smith Fire Department. They are being treated for cuts and burns, according to firefighters.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday (April 8).

An elderly resident had to be rescued from the home. Investigators said at least two children were among the injured.

The house is destroyed. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates as this story develops.