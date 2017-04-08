Fort Smith SWAT Arrest Possible Car Burglary Suspect

Posted 10:01 pm, April 8, 2017

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —  Fort Smith police were investigating a slew of recent vehicle break-ins and during their investigation they came across a person who they say may be involved in the crimes.

Around 8 p.m., on Saturday (April 8), police went to the Lakeside Townhomes on South 46th Street with a search warrant for the home of Julio Salas.

Salas, believed to be in his 20’s, was found to be inside the town home, but when police approached he refused to answer the door.

SWAT was then called to the scene and he was arrested a short time later without incident.

There were two juveniles in the apartment with Salas and they were taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to Fort Smith Police Sergeant Forrest.​

South 46th Street, Fort Smith.

 

 

 

