× LSU Pulls Off Late Comeback To Beat Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- LSU scored nine unanswered runs to beat Arkansas 10-8 Saturday night. The Tigers were able to rally from a seven-run deficit to take the second game of the weekend series. The Razorbacks drop to 25-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play.

Arkansas starting pitcher Trevor Stephan was spectacular on the mound. The junior stayed on the bump for seven innings holding the Tigers to just two runs off five hits, while allowing no walks. Stephan retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced after allowing a solo home run in the second inning. It was his longest outing of the conference season. When Stephan stepped off the mound things started to slowly go south for Arkansas.

The Tigers rally didn’t begin until the seventh inning when Josh Smith doubled a run in, cutting the deficit to 8-2. The Tigers then added three more runs in the eighth and took their first lead of the game in the top of the ninth after scoring five more. The Razorbacks committed two errors in the ninth inning, one of which was a throwing error by Carson Shaddy that allowed LSU to score their fifth run. Pitcher Cannon Chadwick also ran into trouble in the final inning hitting two batters and allowing the Tigers to score off a wild pitch.

Thr rubber match between Arkansas and LSU will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m.