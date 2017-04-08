West Fork High School Adds Four To Hall Of Fame, Including NASA Engineer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST FORK (KFSM)- After a successful first year of the West Fork High School Hall of Fame, the school is back for the second annual ceremony, adding four people to the list.

One of the inductees, Janie Harriman served West Fork Schools as a teacher and counselor, touching the lives of students for more than three decades.

"I love the people, I love the community," Harriman said. "My husband always used to say, 'Janie, you're just spoiled working down there,' because the people are so nice."

Harriman said she feels honored to be apart of the Hall of Fame.

"[I'm] shocked," Harriman said. "Other people should be here before me. It's a huge blessing, it's an honor. It's a privilege and I'm grateful."

Another inductee, Coralee Clifton, a student long before Harriman's time, was also added to the Hall of Fame, not for what she did in West Fork, though, but her many accomplishments after high school.

"She developed the suits that astronauts wore and she also developed the umbilical orbital arm that held the rocket as it took off into space," cousin, Sylvia Clifton said.

Clifton nominated Coralee for the Hall of Fame because of her many accomplishments. Coralee was also one of the first female engineer graduated from the University of Arkansas, the first licensed scuba diver in the state, and even a search and rescue team member.

"When NASA was redeveloping their astronaut suits, they incorporated her fire suits that she had previously developed and used it for these newer suits," Clifton said. "It cost, at the time, $150,000 when it would have cost of $1.5 million."

Coralee's family said her legacy will continue to live on in West Fork and beyond.

"One of her quotes was, 'I worked a man's job in a man's world, but one little small mistake and it was never forgiven, so you check and recheck and recheck again,'" Clifton said.

Also among this year's Hall of Fame inductees,Mary Lynne Morgan, librarian of 35 years and Frank Wenzel, who was superintendent for West Fork Schools for 26 years.