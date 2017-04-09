× Hogs Drop First SEC Series Of The Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas lost their first conference series of the year Saturday, dropping the game to LSU 2-0. The Razorbacks are now 25-8 overall and 8-4 in SEC play. Even though the Hogs lost they are still in a tie for first in SEC West standings with Auburn and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks could not get anything going offensively. Arkansas only managed four hits Sunday, each hit came from different batters. Chad Spanberger, Luke Bonfield, Dominic Fletcher, and Carson Shaddy all recorded hits in the game. Freshman right-hander Eric Walker fired his first career complete game Sunday to lead No. 13 LSU to a 2-0 win over 14th-ranked Arkansas at Baum Stadium.

The reason behind Arkansas’ quiet bats was Freshman Eric Walker. The right-hander fired his first career complete game Sunday to lead No. 13 LSU to their sixth consecutive SEC series against Arkansas.

“We just have to go out and fight next week,” said Carson Shaddy. “It’s not the end of the season for us. We’re a really good team and we know it. We played really good for 18 innings of this weekend and they just had a really good pitcher, who was just on today. This is not the end of the Hogs, this is one weekend and it’s a long season.”

Arkansas hits the road for a single midweek game at Missouri State on Tuesday at Hammons Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.