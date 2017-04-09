× Woman’s Body Found In Tent On University of Arkansas Property

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–University of Arkansas Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a tent in an undeveloped area of woods north of 19th Street and east of S. School Ave.

Captain Gary Crain said Fayetteville Police and firefighters were initially dispatched to the area, which turned out to be property owned by the U of A. He said the area of the woods where the body was found is nowhere near campus. The woman’s body was discovered at about 7 a.m. Sunday (April 9). Homeless people are known to camp out in the area.

The woman was spotted out in Fayetteville Saturday night, according to police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Captain Crain said there were no signs of foul play or any trauma to the body. Her body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.