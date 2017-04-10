$177 Million Jackpot Winner Yet To Come Forward

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is waiting for the winner of the largest jackpot ticket sold in Arkansas to come forward.

The person has until Sept. 27 to claim the jackpot, so the state may have to wait several more months to discover the name of the winner of Mega Million’s $177 million prize.

“We encourage the winner, whomever it might be, to take his or her time before cashing in the ticket. This is a life-changing event,” Bishop Woosley, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director said.

The person who purchased the ticket purchased three Mega Million quick picks at the All Stop Valero at 408 East 22nd Street in Stuttgart on March 30. This was one day before the $177 million jackpot drawing.

“It is a good idea for winners to seek professional advice to help them prepare for how to handle this kind of situation. We also encourage the winner to contact us before coming in. We want to make the process as easy as possible,” Woosley said.