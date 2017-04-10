Alleged Thieves Steal Keys To Almost Every Car On Local Business Owner’s Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The owners of a local small business haven't slept in days. They've been through quite an ordeal trying to get their stuff back after a recent burglary.

As the saying goes, "criminals always return to the scene of the crime."

The owner of Allen Motors explained, "Saturday morning, we come into work and found a surprise. Somebody had thrown this rock, they threw it through the window. They busted it over where this plywood is and began to rob us."

Allen then said the thieves stole the keys to almost every car on his lot.

"There's a lot of keys, about 40 keys here," he said.

But to get away with the keys, televisions, computer screens, power tools and a car, the alleged thieves had to do a lot.

"They used my boat cutters that they stole from our shop and cut our chain fence. Then all they had to do was drive the vehicle on out."

So Allen and his friends reinforced the fence with a one-inch cable.

"They did come back the next night and tried to break it but they weren't successful. Also, wasn't smart enough to realize I disarmed every vehicle on the lot so they couldn't get them out."

But it's the story of how he got his stuff back that makes this so intriguing -- a stake-out, set-up in coordination with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Allen stayed up all night -- waiting to see if they'd come back again.

"We sat out across the street and sat there and sure enough, around 1:45 in the morning, we saw them return."

The suspect tried to flee, but was caught by police after a brief chase. So was the suspect's partner. Allen's Honda was returned, but he'd bugged most by what he discovered in the front seat.

"I guess they got the munchies cause they stole the popcorn I got. I bought a nice sack of candy in Missouri on a trip. I guess they had the munchies and got hungry. Thieves gotta eat, too. It's a hard life."

A hard life for these so-called thieves; but for Allen, he's just relieved he can go back to normal life.

"It's my whole life. I've been doing it next to 25 years. It's all we got. We're not a big corporation. We're just a small family owned business. It's like our home. It's like they broke into our home."

Allen says this was the first major break-in he's had on his property.