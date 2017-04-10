× Crater Of Diamonds State Park Burying .57-Carat Diamond Prize For Earth Day Treasure Hunt

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — The Crater of Diamonds State Park will be holding a treasure hunt for Earth Day this year.

Park officials told our affiliate THV11 that they will be burying a decoy cut glass diamond somewhere in the park’s 37.5 acre search area. Whoever finds the prize first will win a .57-carat diamond engagement ring set in white gold.

The ring is valued at $3,500, and it was donated by Southern Specialties Fine Jewelry in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

The Diamond Lakes Diamond Ring Dig will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 and will continue until the prize is found, even if the hunt spans multiple days.

“This is an opportunity to introduce Crater of Diamonds State Park to people in Arkansas and throughout the region who may have never visited us before,” Crater of Diamonds Park superintendent James Howell told THV11. “Having this event on Earth Day we believe will help generate an appreciation for this unique state park.”

Alterations to the ring, including sizing, are not included in the prize. The ring can’t be substituted for a different ring or for cash.