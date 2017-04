Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time the FDA has approved self-administered genetic tests that give a person’s risk for certain conditions and diseases.

The agency has given the company, 23andMe, permission to market its personal genome service genetic health risk tests for 10 diseases, but federal health officials said the tests cannot determine a person's overall risk of developing a disease.

That's because lifestyle and environment also play a role.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems