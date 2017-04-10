Flavors: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors.

We visited Nothing Bundt Cakes, this unique cake shop prides it’s self on being the one stop shop, for all celebrations!

Sisters, Sonya Martin and Shannon Neece, were consumers before they opened the bakery doors.

And it was the love for their cake, which sparked the interest.

“Her daughter plays soccer for U of A so coming up for tailgates she would bring the bundtinis which we sell by the dozen,” said Martin.

“We’d get emails saying, we know what the Neeces’ are bringing,” said Neece.

“And everybody raved about them and loved them and that kind of got her thinking like, wow, there is nothing like this in NWA,” said Martin.

“So that’s why we opened a bakery” said Neece.

From their one of a kind cakes.

“We are known for the moistness of our cake and then our signature butter cream cheese frosting,” said Martin.

To their friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“I think we have an amazing staff they are all so fun and bubbly, they kind of came to us and we were very fortunate that we have who we have and how awesome they are,” said Martin.

They enjoy seeing first time customer’s reactions to their cakes!

“Oh My Goodness it was so good, it’s so moist, you don’t expect it when you go to pick it up, how moist and delicate it is, but it is delicious,” said Martin.

And it is not your grandma’s Bundt cake either!

“So we kind of have our own little twist to the Bundt cake, that’s all we do we have four sizes and eleven flavors,” said Martin

Those flavors include…. Chocolate Choclate Chip, White White Chocolate, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Carrot, Lemon, Marble, Pecan Praline, Cinnamon Swirl, Gluten Free Chocolate Chip, and Strawberries and Cream just in time for Easter.

And they come in a variety of sizes to accommodate any event or personal reward.

“We have a bundtinis which is a two to three bite size, we sell them by the dozen, we have an eight inch cake which will serve 8-10, we have a 10 inch cake which will serve you 18-20, and then we have the individual bundtlet that comes in the container, and we also have a tiered cake which is an eight inch on top of a ten inch which will serve you around 30,” said Martin.

“We are a one stop shop bakery, we want our guest to know that, we have wrapped up cutlery, we have cake cutters, we have forks we have plates, we have napkins, we have candles, we have balloons, and we have gifts, you have no excuse when you leave that you are not ready to party,” said Neece.

And here's the kicker, you can order online and they deliver, click here to order now!

Until next time, I’m Megan Graddy with this week’s Flavors!

Segment Sponsored By: Nothing Bundt Cakes