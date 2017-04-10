× Large Portion Of Central Avenue Under Construction

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — East Central Avenue will be closed for construction between the intersections of B and J Street from Monday (April 10) through Friday (April 14).

This section of the road is being resurfaced and won’t be open to drivers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be signs up directing drivers to the detour route of 2nd Street.

The Bentonville Police ask drivers to add additional time into their commute and respect the safety of the construction and city workers.

This part of Central Avenue will completely reopen Friday at 5 p.m.