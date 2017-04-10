Local Family Gets Creative In Campaign To Find Kidney Donation For Father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local man in dire need of a kidney transplant is lucky to have a creative family. That family is doing all it can to catch the eyes of possible donors.

But they're not asking for money.

They've been out on the streets, trying to spread awareness of organ transplants and hoping to find a living donor for their papa, Michael Cross.

Cross wanted to do this interview near his place of work.

"I did 25 years out there and just the smell of the place brings back old memories," he said.

He wants to go back, but his daughter says he can't.

"Dad's been battling this kidney failure for about 15 years now," she explained.

Jones say she couldn't handle seeing her dad this way. That's why the family brainstormed and came up with some proactive ideas.

"We thought it would be a good idea if we got them these shirts made that say, 'Be My Hero, Share Your Spare'".

They also made a green cape for their little ones to wear. The green matches the color of the organ donation ribbon.

"We're not officially taking money, (but) we have started a GoFundMe account," said Jones.

As they campaign for their father, he says he has good days and bad.

"The bad days, my body hurts. I feel like I don't want to get out of bed," he explained.

Which is why Jones says, "Share Your Spare".

"If you see us out campaigning, we're just spreading awareness. So let people to know to share your spare. You have two kidneys, dad only needs one, so why not?"

April is National Donate Life Month.