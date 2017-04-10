MISSING: Police Looking For 15-Year-Old Bella Vista Girl

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Bella Vista police are looking for a missing 15-year-old Bella Vista teen who went missing on Sunday (April 9).

Paige Flynn was last seen at her home in Bella Vista around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to a department Facebook post. She is described as 5’6″ with brown eyes and medium-length brown hair, weighing around 150 pounds. She has braces and sometimes wears prescription glasses with black Ray Ban frames.

Paige was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with a pocket, red and white plaid Razorback shorts and Chaco sandals.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.