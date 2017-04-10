× 2 Dead In Shooting At San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CNN) — Two adults are dead in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino, California, Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school for their safety.