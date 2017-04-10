2 Dead In Shooting At San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary

Posted 1:24 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:19PM, April 10, 2017

Courtesy KTLA

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (CNN) — Two adults are dead in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino, California, Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted.

Authorities believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat, Burguan said.

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.

Students were being evacuated to a nearby high school for their safety.

