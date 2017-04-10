Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Mexican Street Corn Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week’s Hey Good Cooking, Megan Graddy joins Heather Artripe, Outreach Coordinator at Ozark Natural Foods for another healthy and dish with a kick this time!

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ingredients:

4 C corn kernels

2 Tbs clarified butter

½ red onion, diced

1/3 C cilantro

¼ C pickled jalapenos

3 oz. Feta cheese

3 Tbs Mayo

1 ½ Tbs lime juice

1 Tbs garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp Chipotle powder

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

½ tsp sugar

1 avocado, diced (optional)

Directions:

Heat butter in pan, add corn and char over medium high heat for 6 to 10 minutes or until the corn starts to get black marks on it.

Remove from skillet into a bowl.

Mix in with your onion, cilantro, and jalapeno. Stir to combine.

Mix your mayo, lime juice, chili powder, chipotle powder, sugar, and garlic together, taste and adjust.

Enjoy!

