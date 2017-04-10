× Ozark Regional Transit Asks For Public Input With Survey, Meetings About U.S. Business 71 Bus Service

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit is conducting a survey and holding meetings this week to gauge interest in a higher level of bus service along U.S. Business 71.

The survey will help the company see if there’s enough interest in the route, which would run from Fayetteville to Bentonville. It’s also asking what amenities would encourage people to use the service.

The survey will be open through May 8.

A new bus service could have unique features, including priority treatment at traffic lights to speed up travel time, different boarding platforms and a connecting bus that takes passengers to their final destination with no extra wait.

The company is considering a trial bus service going through Springdale, Rogers and Lowell as part of the planning process.

ORT is also holding four public input meetings from Tuesday (April 11) through Thursday (April 13).