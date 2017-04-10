× Police: Fayetteville Woman Selling Cocaine, Marijuana From Home

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman faces drug trafficking charges after police found roughly eight pounds of packaged cocaine and marijuana inside her home, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Janet A. Gladner, 37, was arrested Friday (April 7) in connection with drug trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police went to Gladner’s home on North Woolsey Avenue on Friday after receiving a tip she was selling drugs, according to the report.

Inside officers found 3.7 pounds of cocaine packaged in eight containers; five pounds of marijuana packaged in six containers; 10 ecstasy pills; three digital scales; several different sized baggies; a ledger and a box filled with what police suspected were medicinal patches from China.

Gladner also had a loaded Colt .45 semi-automatic pistol with two rounds in the magazine, the report said.

Glader was being held Monday (April 10) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $40,000. She has a hearing set for May 8 in Washington County Circuit Court.