Pope Opens Free Laundromat For Rome’s Poor

Posted 2:33 pm, April 10, 2017, by

Courtesy the Vatican

Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis has opened a free laundromat for the poor in Rome, the Vatican said Monday.

Six washing machines, six dryers and a number of irons have been donated by the Whirlpool Corporation, while Proctor and Gamble are furnishing laundry detergent and softener.

The Vatican said the Pope’s laundromat is a service to “restore dignity to many people who are our brothers and sisters.”

This is the second facility the Pope has opened in Rome for assisting the poor.

Two years ago, he opened a shower and barber service next to St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican and a dormitory nearby.

