Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Spring Has Sprung

Join Frank Sharum, for this week’s Sharum Gardens.

Frank discusses preparing for spring and Sharum’s Garden has everything you need to get ready for it.

He said the custom petunia hanging baskets are now available, but they are a favorite so they go quick.

Also be sure to perk up your porch with a caladium, which comes in over 20 different variations of color.

Frank also discusses herbs in the garden and the different varieties they offer.

Geraniums are in full bloom, get them while they are available; Frank said they are a great addition to your flowers and come in 3 different sizes.

Frank gives tips about how to make your geraniums last all summer.

