Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Breaking Into Many Cars, One Wanted

FORT SMITH (KFSM) —Two Fort Smith men are facing a total of 19 charges in connection with breaking into vehicles. The two were arrested during a SWAT raid, according to Fort Smith police.

Julio Cesar Salas, 20, of Fort Smith is facing two counts of felony breaking and entering, theft of property, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a certain person, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as three counts of misdemeanor theft of property, and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing.

He was being held Monday (April 10) in the Sebastian County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 bond.

Salas, his friend Erik Connery Khonesavanh, also of Fort Smith, and police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday (April 6), according to police. During an interview, Khonesavanh reportedly told police he was driving the vehicle during the pursuit.

The two fled after crashing it. Two guns were left inside. He told police he fled because he was a convicted felon and didn’t want to be associated with stolen guns, an arrest report states.

Khonesavanh went to the Fort Smith Police Department two days later and allegedly told police Salas and another man, who hadn’t been arrested as of Monday (April 10), broke into 40 cars near Albert Pike, Free Ferry and Fianna Hills areas.

Following the interview, Khonesavanh was arrested. He faces two counts of felony theft of property, felony possession of a firearm by a certain person, and misdemeanor theft and fleeing. He remained Monday in the Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 bond.

Meanwhile, police attempted to contact Salas. He was not home, and they watched his apartment waiting for his return, the report states. A few hours after Khonesavanh was arrested, Salas arrived at his apartment at Lakeside Townhomes on South 46th Street.

Shortly after, SWAT deployed tear gas into his apartment, police said.

He was arrested and taken to the Fort Smith Police Department for questioning. During questioning, Salas reportedly admitted to breaking into several cars, posting pictures of stolen guns onto social media and selling them, according to police.

Salas was also arrested during November 2016 in connection with breaking into cars. He is said to have had three surgeries after getting shot by a homeowner after the homeowner reportedly caught him and Jimmy Huu Nguen, 19, also of Fort Smith breaking into his vehicle.