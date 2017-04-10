× UAFS Cheerleading Team Wins National Competition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., (KFSM) — University of Arkansas- Fort Smith cheerleaders are celebrating a huge win.

The UAFS cheerleading team won the NCA Collegiate Intermediate Coed Division National Championship Friday in Daytona Beach, Fla, a news release states. The competition lasted about one week.

Not only did the team snag the winning title, but they’re the first team to ever have a zero deduction routine during two days of competition, according to the release. They performed flawlessly.

Iowa team Iowa Central Community College was the runner-up, the release states.