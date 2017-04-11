× Arkansas Powers Its Way To Win At Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KFSM)–After a weekend of stranding base runners and leaving the bases loaded, #15 Arkansas (26-8) capitalized on scoring chances in a 12-4 win at Missouri State (21-11).

The Bears and Hogs battled to a two-two tie after three innings, before the Razorbacks plated five runs in the fourth inning highlighted by a two run double by Chad Spanberger. Luke Bonfield’s two run single provided some insurance.

Spanberger finished the night with three hits and three RBI, while Luke Bonfield, Grant Koch and Jordan McFarland also had three-hit games. Arkansas score in every inning except the 2nd, 8th and 9th.

As has been the case with mid week games for the Diamond Hogs, Dave Van Horn used the entire pitching staff to his advantage. Eight different Razorbacks took the mound in the victory.

Jake Burger contributed three runs and a solo home run for the Bears.

Arkansas returns home for a three game set with Georgia beginning Thursday at 6:30 PM. Friday’s game starts at 6:00 PM and Saturday’s finale gets going at 2:00 PM.