Body Discovered At Lake Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KSFM) — A body was discovered in Lake Bentonville on Tuesday (April 11), according to Bentonville Police.

Lt. Michael Martin said a pilot from the Bentonville Municipal Airport found the body. The lake is near Bentonville Municipal Airport.

Police also said this is the second body they have found in Lake Bentonville within two months.

