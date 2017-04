Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hitting the gym on an empty stomach could boost your weight loss.

Researchers at the University of Bath in the UK said exercising while hungry, forces the body burn its fat stores as a source of energy.

The study findings were published in the daily mail newspaper.

Researchers said after a meal, the body is too focused on digestion to be able to burn calories effectively during a workout.

