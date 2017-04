× Northbound Traffic Returns To Normal On I-49 In Rogers After Motorcycle Accident

ROGERS (KFSM) — A wreck involving a motorcycle happened on I-49 between exits 82 and 83 Tuesday morning (April 11), according to Arkansas State Police.

As crews worked to clear the scene, both northbound lanes of traffic were moving slowly.

ASP said no injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the accident has not been released.