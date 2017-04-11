One Dead In Explosion At Missouri Ammunition Plant

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KFSM) — One person is dead after an explosion at a Missouri ammunition plant on Tuesday (April 11), according to our affiliate WDAF.

A spokesperson for the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri said in a statement that an explosion occurred in a mixing building that resulted in one fatality and three additional employees being taken to a hospital for evaluation.

There is no information on the cause of the explosion at this time.

The plant manufactures small-caliber munitions for the U.S. Army and operates the NATO test center, which performs ammunition reliability testing and weapon testing.

