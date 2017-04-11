× Rogers Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is facing child pornography charges after officers allegedly found more than 100 explicit images on a hard drive inside the man’s home in March.

Peng Chanthalangsy, 37, is facing charges of possession and receipt of child pornography, according to an affidavit.

Officers served a search warrant at Chanthalangsy’s West Olive Street home on March 13 for suspected drug charges, the document states. During that search, officers seized some digital devices.

While investigating those devices for the drug charges, an examiner found several images of child pornography and child erotica on a hard drive, the document states. In total, more than 100 images and three videos of child pornography were found, with the child victims ranging in age from 3-12 years old.

Chanthalangsy was arrested on April 6 and taken to the Benton County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.