× Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow And Craft Beer Heading To AMP For Outlaw Music Festival

ROGERS (KFSM) — Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow will be coming to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in July.

The AMP will host the singers on Thursday, July 6 as part of a stop on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour. The full lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unite, Margo Price, and Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real.

In addition to the music, which starts at 7 p.m., there will be festival attractions like local cuisine, craft beers and products crafted by local artisans. Doors will open for the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets will range from $46-155.50 and will go on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Wamart AMP box office or the Walton Arts Center box office.

This isn’t Nelson’s first time performing at the Walmart AMP. He also came in 2014 performing alongside Alison Krauss.