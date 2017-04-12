Astronaut Brothers Speak At University Of Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Astronaut brothers Mark and Scott Kelly spoke at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday night (April 12) for the Distinguished Lecture Series.

Scott Kelly spent a year in space and talked about how being away for that long can change you as a person.

"When you're in space for a long time you do reflect on the fact that a lot of the news coming from planet Earth is bad news. It does make you more of a, I think a sensitive empathetic person than you were prior to the experience," Scott said.

Both brothers said they are looking forward to seeing what other companies like Space X and Virgin Galactic will do for the future of space travel.

"Where you have companies that are out there now trying to make profit and do it independently of the government is a really exciting thing. I think you're going to see an acceleration in the technology and the access that individuals and companies have to space because of this," Mark said.

The brothers both said they dreamed of floating among the stars when they were young, but never imagined it would one day be their reality. They now tell others in the same position that they were in that it is possible.

"I hope people recognize that we are in some ways unique in this country, that there is a lot of opportunity but you have to be prepared for it," Scott said.

Scott went on to say that you have to have the right education and experience to be prepared for those opportunities no matter how hard they may be.

Both brothers have been traveling the country giving lectures. Scott Kelly said he has been working on a book since being back on Earth.