Autistic Teen Found Unresponsive After Apparent Overdose, Investigation Underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKOMA (KFSM) -- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old autistic boy was found unconscious in a friend's backyard. Family members have identified the teen as Marty Adams. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa, where he remains in a coma.

Arkoma Police Chief Thomas Lenard said there were signs of an apparent drug overdose when he was found Monday (April 10). Adams had been missing since about noon Sunday. Several persons of interest have been questioned to determine how the boy got the drugs.

His grandmother Sharon Powell spoke to 5NEWS via FaceTime from the hospital. She said her grandson was likely just trying to fit in with a much older crowd.

"They took his wallet and his phone and left him for dead," she said. "The people that gave him these drugs, I would love for them to be prosecuted and get justice for Marty."

Friends of the family said they agree.

"I hope they go to jail and I hope and I hope they think twice about their next choices that they make," Cheyenne Atkins said.

The community came together for a candlelight vigil Tuesday night and at school on Wednesday, people wore blue, which is Marty's favorite color.

"We're supporting Marty," Atkins said. "We prayed this morning for him."

His grandmother added, "Just keep the prayers coming because God can hear us and he can save his life."

It's unclear what drugs were in his system, but police said they have been sent to a lab for testing.