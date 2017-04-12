Climate Change Makes Allergy Season Linger

Posted 10:19 am, April 12, 2017, by

Bad news for allergy sufferers, this allergy season is expected to get even worse!

Health experts say climate change is making allergy season last longer, but there are some things you can do to help.

First, try over the counter medications, like anti-histamines, steroid nasal sprays or even eye drops.

If that doesn't help, an allergist can run blood and skin tests to help you understand your triggers.

You could also stay inside on days you know allergens will be in the air.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s