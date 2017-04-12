Climate Change Makes Allergy Season Linger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bad news for allergy sufferers, this allergy season is expected to get even worse!

Health experts say climate change is making allergy season last longer, but there are some things you can do to help.

First, try over the counter medications, like anti-histamines, steroid nasal sprays or even eye drops.

If that doesn't help, an allergist can run blood and skin tests to help you understand your triggers.

You could also stay inside on days you know allergens will be in the air.

