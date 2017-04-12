× Crawford County Escapee Found After Fleeing Deputy Custody

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A man accused of escaping custody after being sentenced to drug court has been found.

Cody Malone reportedly ran from a deputy about 3:30 p.m. after being sentenced to jail in Crawford County Drug Court, said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Authorities located Malone about 4:15 p.m.

Malone fled as a deputy escorted him to a patrol car to take him to the Crawford County Detention Center after being sentenced in drug court, Brown explained.

He most likely will face additional charges regarding the matter, according to police.