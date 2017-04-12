Crawford County Man Sentenced To Jail Accused Of Escape

Posted 4:09 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10PM, April 12, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A search is underway for a man sentenced to jail Wednesday (April 12) who reportedly escaped custody of a deputy.

Cody Malone is the man accused.

Malone ran from a deputy about 3:30 p.m. after being sentenced to jail in Crawford County Drug Court, said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Brown explained Malone fled as a deputy escorted him to a patrol car to take him to the Crawford County Detention Center.

He also said Malone isn’t considered armed or dangerous.

Malone’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Authorities are searching the area of the Midland Bridge and nearby wood lines. Anyone with information is encouraged to call any local police agency.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s