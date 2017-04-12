× Crawford County Man Sentenced To Jail Accused Of Escape

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A search is underway for a man sentenced to jail Wednesday (April 12) who reportedly escaped custody of a deputy.

Cody Malone is the man accused.

Malone ran from a deputy about 3:30 p.m. after being sentenced to jail in Crawford County Drug Court, said Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Brown explained Malone fled as a deputy escorted him to a patrol car to take him to the Crawford County Detention Center.

He also said Malone isn’t considered armed or dangerous.

Malone’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Authorities are searching the area of the Midland Bridge and nearby wood lines. Anyone with information is encouraged to call any local police agency.