David Letterman's Mom And "Late Show" Personality, Dorothy Mengering, Dies At 95

CBS News — Dorothy Mengering, the mother of late night king David Letterman, has died at the age of 95, a representative for the Letterman family confirmed to CBS News.

Mengering made frequent appearances on CBS’ “The Late Show with David Letterman” throughout its run, appearing as “Dave’s Mom” or “Dave’s Mom Dorothy.” She appeared on Thanksgiving in a segment called “Guess Mom’s Pies” and made Mother’s Day visits as well.

Her first appearance on the show was during the 1994 Winter Olympics, where she talked to Nancy Kerrigan and Hillary Clinton, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She appeared as a correspondent for the Nagano, Japan and Salt Lake City winter games and taped segments from London as well.

Mengering also published a cookbook, Home Cookin’ With Dave’s Mom, in 1996.

Her death comes only a day before Letterman’s 70th birthday, CBS affiliate WTTV reports.

Stephen Colbert, who succeeded Letterman as host of the “Late Show,” tweeted out his condolences on Tuesday.