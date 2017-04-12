Fort Smith Police Discover Several Underground Tunnels Leading To Giant Man-Made Hole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police found a surprising discovery after receiving a call about an illegal camp in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Police were called to a property not too far from Southside High School. When they arrived, they found a man digging a hole so deep it resembles a mineshaft.

Police discovered several tunnels leading up to an entry way to the massive hole.

According to the property owners, the hole is located on private property and the man was denied permission to dig the hole more than a year ago. The man was asked to leave the property and the property owners are responsible for the damage until charges are filed. The damage could cost them more than $5,000.

Police said they have reason to believe the man has returned to the property since being told to leave.

"He obviously didn't believe our warnings that he should not be on the property," Cpl. Chris Boyd Jr. said. "For that matter, anybody who sets foot on that property or any other private property, they could face charges. However, in this particular case, we already know that no one is supposed to be on that property. It's not a us stopping him and he gets a warrant later, if we catch him out there again or anyone else...you'll go straight to jail."

Police said they are still investigating and will be working with the prosecuting attorney on charges.

While police will not release the man's reason for digging the hole, he did tell them he has been working on it for several years. The man is a resident of Fort Smith, but told police he does not have a job.