Judge Orders ASP Officer To Release Videos Amid Freedom Of Information Act Lawsuit

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — On Monday (April 10) an Arkansas Circuit judge ordered an Arkansas State Police public information officer to release several videos after ruling the individual had violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Bill Sadler, ASP public information officer, was ordered to release several dash cam videos of traffic stops that had been requested earlier this year, according to court documents.

Sadler turned down the video requests saying that the cases were still open under the “blanket policy” of the state police department, the document states. ASP considers every investigation open until it’s either dropped or settled in court.

However, Judge Steve Tabor of the 12th Judicial Circuit ruled that the department needs to provide proof that the investigation is still ongoing before denying a FOIA request.

“Each case should be reviewed on an individual basis to determine if a particular investigation remains open,” the document states.

Sadler will not have to pay any fines, as Judge Tabor said the FOIA laws on the matter are not completely clear. He said Sadler, who had been advised not to release the videos, wasn’t unjustified in his interpretation of the statute. Additionally, Tabor said that Sadler made an attempt to advise the plaintiff about other ways of obtaining the videos.