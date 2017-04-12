× Police: Felony Report Filed Against State Senator For Theft By Deception

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A state senator is accused of a theft charge, according to a police report.

A report against State Sen. Jake Files has been filed for felony theft by deception, however he was not arrested as of Wednesday (April 12).

Complainant Keith Lau with KCP Real Estate & Property, who also is the Ward 1 director for Fort Smith, filed the report against State Sen. Jake Files, who also owns FFH Construction, and alleges Files stole $33,200 from his real estate/property business.

Lau told police KCP Real Estate & Property took over property management of Huntington Chase Apartments on Massard Road, and during that process, they inherited a hail damage roof claim, the report states. He continued explaining to police that companies bid on the roof repair and they received five bids.

Files submitted a bid for $64,838 and got the job. Lau told police two checks were written to FFH Construction, but no work had started. Files reportedly told Lau work wouldn’t begin until they finished other jobs. Work was set to begin in December, but didn’t until February.

During the process, Lau had requested proof that the checks written from KCP Real Estate & Property to FFH Construction had been spent on their job and not another. He also requested invoices regarding the shingles. As of March, Files reportedly still hadn’t given invoices to Lau, the report states.

Files reportedly told Lau FFH Construction was going to order shingles in bulk from a national chain home store for best pricing. Enough shingles to cover one of the apartment buildings were ordered from the well-known home store, however months later, Lau reportedly found out the rest were purchased from a locally owned business, which didn’t have shingles that matched the others, according to the report.

At one point, Lau requested Files to meet him at the well-known home store to check on the shingle order, but Files never showed. Instead, he allegedly found out that the job had been subcontracted to Top Notch Roofing.

The roof on two buildings at the apartment complex didn’t match.

When Lau asked for his checks to be returned, Files reportedly told Lau he didn’t have the money, the report states.

The matter continues to be investigated.