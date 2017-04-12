× Possible Standoff Between Police & Driver Comes To An End In Roland On US 64

ROLAND (KFSM) — A possible standoff between police and a driver has come to an end in Roland, just east of the I-40 and US 64 interchange near the McDonald’s and Interstate Inn.

5NEWS has reached out to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department and we are waiting for a response.

According to eyewitnesses, both lanes of the highway were shut down for over two hours as police worked to arrest the suspect during a traffic stop. The suspect was driving a red compact car and was reportedly carrying a gun.

“They [police] got him to the front of the hotel on the other side of McDonald’s, ran him off the road,” said McDonald’s employee Allen Enloe. “They tried walking up on him once and I heard the police yell ‘Get back! Get back! He’s got a gun!’ And after that they made us [employees] go back.” Enloe added.

“Police called us shortly after they had pulled this car over at the front of the building. They wanted us to evacuate the rooms, but we put our guests into the restrooms so that they’d be away from open windows,” Interstate Inn manager Lisa Dixon said. “We told them not to leave their rooms. Police finally got it wrapped up around 2 a.m. so we’re happy.”

The car was towed and all lanes on US 64 were reopened.

5NEWS is on the scene, working to get more details on this developing story.