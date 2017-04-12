× Sequoyah County Inmate Escapes Work Duty In City Vehicle, Back In Custody

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A Sequoyah County inmate who was in custody on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge now faces a multitude of felonies, according to the Sallisaw Police Department.

Inmate Tyler Cooper, 22, was initially being held in the Sequoyah County Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license, but now faces at least five felonies, according to Sallisaw Police Capt. Jeff Murray.

Cooper now faces felony vehicle theft, escape, assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor resisting arrest, to name a few.

While working at the city landfill on a supervised work duty of picking up trash, Cooper reportedly stole a city owned truck and fled. Police searched the area for nearly an hour-and-a-half before arresting Cooper about 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Choctaw Street, Murray explained.

The assault charge stems from when Cooper allegedly accelerated the stolen vehicle toward a city employee who tried to stop him.

Cooper will be held at the jail without bond until an upcoming court date which was not set as of Wednesday (April 12) afternoon.