Tyson Foods Signs Partnership With U.S. Army To Help Soldiers Transitioning Out Of Army

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) – Tyson Foods has made a promise to give soldiers a chance at a job as they transition out of military life.

Tyson Foods signed a partnership agreement with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program.

This means when a soldier transitions from the Army and applies for a position they are qualified for at Tyson they will be given an interview.

“It's a great way for us to continue to find veterans because we understand what they bring to Tyson, the qualities and the values that we are looking for and it's just an avenue that we know that we can still look and find qualified veterans and help them with their new career path,” Alexa O’Leary said.

Tyson Foods senior military recruiter Alexa O’Leary is a veteran and served for almost three decades. She said there weren't many programs to help them find jobs when they were transitioning out of the Army.

“The transition can be difficult when you don't have an agency to reach out to or someone to lead you through the process and that's why I have my camo to khaki team at Tyson. We go to the military installations. We talk with veterans. We work with their transition councilors,” she said.

Tyson has hired more than 4,600 veterans and transitioning service members since 2012.

Marketing analyst for the U.S. Army PaYS program Antonio Johnson is also a veteran and said for 22 years he didn't have to worry about a job.

"The uniform comes off for everyone at some point in life and so knowing that there are programs out here like this that can help you with that transition, you know it kinda takes the edge off things,” Johnson said.

The U.S. Army PaYS program has more than 600 partners and Tyson Foods is the 82nd Fortune 500 company to join the program.