Walmart Tries To Woo Online Customers With “Pickup Discount”

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced on Wednesday (April 12) that it will be rolling out a new wave of discounts on thousands of online items for people who choose to pick up the products in store.

The new Pickup Discounts will be available on about 10,000 Walmart.com items starting Wednesday (April 19), according to a company news release. By the end of June, the Pickup Discounts will apply to about a million of Walmart’s most popular products.

People can get the online discounts by checking the free pickup in store option, shipping the product directly to their nearest Walmart and picking it up in store.

The Pickup Discounts range by product. Some of the discounts take up to 10 percent off the products.

Walmart released the following example discounts:

Walmart has amped up its online services this year in an attempt to compete with other major online retailers like Amazon. In January, the company began offering free two-day shipping on purchases over $35, without a membership fee.