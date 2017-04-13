Congressman Steve Womack to Host Town Hall in Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Congressman Steve Womack is hosting a town hall meeting at Northwest Arkansas Community College on Thursday (April 13) at 5:30 p.m. The event will be at Burns Hall in White Auditorium at 1 College Drive. The town hall is expected to last until 7 p.m.

The congressman held a town hall in Van Buren on Wednesday (April 12). Womack took questions that ranged from immigration, the Muslim ban, health care, the budget proposal and local economic growth.

Community member John Faught said although the town hall was heated at times, the events are necessary.

"It's important to be involved in politics in your local community," Faught said. "You have people like your congressmen who aren't always here and don't always know what your views are."