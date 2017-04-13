Easter Bunny And Deputies Surprise Kids At Mercy Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- For kids Easter involves hunting eggs outside and visiting the Easter bunny, but children who will have to spend the holiday in the hospital got a big surprise Thursday (April 13).

Kids at Mercy Hospital were surprised by the Easter Bunny, thanks to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office partnered with the Easter Bunny Foundation to give children in the hospital an eggs-citing surprise.

Tegan Stewart, 6, was surprised when the Easter Bunny showed up in his hospital room. His favorite part was…

“Taking pictures with him.”

Tegan said Easter is one of his favorite holidays.

“You get to eat all the candy.”

He plans on telling his friends when he goes back to school...

“That I went to the hospital and that I got to see the Easter Bunny.”

Amber Stewart said it was great to see a smile on her son’s face.

“He’s been antsy wanting to get out of here. So it was nice for them to walk through the door and not want to do something to him and had surprises for him,” Stewart said.

Sergeant Shannon Jenkins said they wanted to bring Easter to those kids who are stuck in the hospital while other kids get to have fun outside.

“We are always wanting to spend time out in the community because we serve these people in the community and they are part of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Getting out there and meeting with these kids and doing events like this I just so much fun and we always get plenty of volunteers,” said Jenkins.

The Sheriff's Office plans on making Bunny Hop with a Cop an annual event.