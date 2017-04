Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Epipen recall from Mylan is expanding.

The recall is being expanded because the device may have a defect in a supplier component.

The defect caused the emergency allergy medication to fail to activate in two previously disclosed incidents outside of the county.

The recall affects the .3 and .15 milligram strengths of Epipen auto-injectors distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

