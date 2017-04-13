× Fayetteville Police Search For Suspect Involved In Altercation; No Threat To U Of A Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an altercation at an apartment complex near Fayetteville High School, Sgt. Craig Stout with Fayetteville Police said.

Police responded to University Apartments at 554 Buchanan at about 8:40 on Thursday (April 13).

Stout said the suspect tried to drag the victim to his truck after an argument. The victim was able to get away with a minor injury to the hand.

Police said they are searching for the suspect and it is undetermined if the suspect has a weapon.

This is a developing story.