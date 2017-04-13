× Fayetteville R&B Band’s Frontman Facing Rape Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The frontman of a local R&B/soul band is facing a rape charge after he was accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman.

Daryl Brooks, lead vocalist of the Daryl Brooks Band, is facing a rape-forcible fondling charge, according to a preliminary report.

A woman told police that she woke up in a stranger’s apartment in Fayetteville around 7 a.m. on Sunday (April 9), and a man was touching her private parts, the report states. She told police that she drank one beer around midnight at a bar, and that was the last thing she remembered before waking up.

After she woke up, she said she left the apartment and walked home. She reported the incident to police on Sunday and gave a description of the apartment and man, who was later identified as Brooks.

Officers talked to Brooks, who originally said he didn’t remember the woman, the report states. Later he said she came over for just a short time and left after 2:30 a.m., saying that a friend was there and could back up his story.

Officers spoke to Brooks’ friend, who said she was not at Brooks’ apartment when the alleged assault took place.

Officers spoke to Brooks again on Wednesday (April 13), and eventually he told officers he did it, the report states.

Brooks was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center.