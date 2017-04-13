Garrett’s Blog: Tracking Scattered Showers

Posted 3:14 pm, April 13, 2017, by

The bulk of the heavier showers both Thursday and Friday will occur across Oklahoma before weakening as they track east.

A few showers will remain possible early on Friday before mostly sunny skies prevail into the afternoon and evening.

The severe risk is very low for our area both Thursday and Friday and even into the next event on Easter.

Stronger storms could return to the area by the end of next week.

EASTER MORNING 7AM: The latest data shows a dry Easter Morning but scattered showers and thunderstorms seem poised to move into our area during the late morning or early afternoon.

-Garrett

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s