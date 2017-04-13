× Garrett’s Blog: Tracking Scattered Showers

The bulk of the heavier showers both Thursday and Friday will occur across Oklahoma before weakening as they track east.

A few showers will remain possible early on Friday before mostly sunny skies prevail into the afternoon and evening.

The severe risk is very low for our area both Thursday and Friday and even into the next event on Easter.

Stronger storms could return to the area by the end of next week.

EASTER MORNING 7AM: The latest data shows a dry Easter Morning but scattered showers and thunderstorms seem poised to move into our area during the late morning or early afternoon.

-Garrett