Hogs Belt Five Home Runs, Blast Georgia In Series Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It was clear that there would be no hangover from a disappointing series loss last weekend.

Arkansas let Saturday’s game, and then the series, slip away against LSU less than a week ago but it was evident that the Razorbacks weren’t focused on the past.

The Razorbacks belted five home runs, including an opposite field shot from Chad Spanberger in the first inning, and they coasted to a 14-4 win over Georgia in the series opener.

Spanberger added a two run double in the second inning as the Razorbacks pushed their lead to 3-1 then Arkansas added seven more runs in the third to blow the game open.

Blaine Knight was again impressive on the mound as he allowed just one run in six innings of work as Arkansas won the SEC series opener for the five straight time this season. Knight struck out five while walking one and allowed five hits as he lowered his ERA to 1.85.