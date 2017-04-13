Some Audience Members Leave Womack Town Hall Unsatisfied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Emotions were mixed Thursday night (April 13) at Congressman Steve Womack's town hall event at the Northwest Arkansas Community College.

Some like Jordan Sherrod were pleased with what he had to say.

Sherrod asked a question concerning the current situation in the Middle East.

“It’s one thing to see whatever we see on the news, it’s another to get inside information from someone who’s having conversations with you know," Sherrod said. "A lot of these are really tough decisions. So it’s nice to hear from people who are having to make these decisions on what exactly is happening.”

Sherrod also said he had the opportunity to speak with Womack about his decision to join the military before the night's event.

Others did not feel the same way as Sherrod.

Students from Rogers High School said the town hall reminded them of when Womack made a visit to their school. They said they felt like they were looked down on because of their age.

"He just completely ignored the questions again that were asked, but it was a lot more dismissive at the high school. I think he felt like since we were high school students he didn't have to address our questions or concerns," Rogers student Christian Martinez said.

Others we spoke to were also frustrated about their questions going unanswered.

"We need a representative who understands we're a poor state, our education system needs to be reformed but he's still following the party line and that's not what we want. So I don't think 2018 is going to be a good year for him," Fayetteville resident Tammy Cagle said.

There were many outbursts from the audience throughout the night, which included name calling and others opinions.

A woman talked with 5NEWS on her way out of the meeting telling us she left because of the audience outbursts.